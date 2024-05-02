Sara Ali Khan And Veer Pahariya's Viral London Vacation Pic Prompts Dating Rumours

Image shared on reddit. (courtesy: Reddit)

Sara Ali Khan is currently having a blast with her friends in London. The actress has also dropped glimpses from her London album on Instagram Stories (more on that later). Now, an unseen picture from Sara's oh-so-amazing holiday is going crazy viral on Reddit. In the photo, Sara and her friends can be seen relishing pizza. We can also spot Sara's ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya in the frame. The note attached to it read, “Are Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya coming back together. They are holidaying with friends in London”. Well, fans are now wondering if Sara and Veer are “back together”. FYI: Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde and son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya.

Now, take a look at the picture of Sara Ali Khan with Veer Pahariya

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared Instagram Stories from her London vacation. Check it out here:

Back in 2019, during a conversation with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan had confirmed dating Veer Pahariya in the past. The report quoted the actress as saying, “He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” When asked if she's currently dating someone, Sara responded: "...if I'm not single you think I'm dating people, isn't it? But I'm single. I'm not dating anybody." During the same interview, Sara was also asked if she's experienced "heartbreak" in her dating life. The actress said. "Didn't, hasn't happened yet. My heart has not broken, I swear."

For those who don't know, Veer Pahariya is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. Last month, Janhvi was spotted wearing a necklace with "Shiku" written on it, at the screening of her father's film Maidaan in Mumbai. Read all about it here.

On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar, without taking names, had asked Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor about the things they have in common. KJo, in his signature style, added how they dated "two brothers.” "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," said Karan Johar.

He added, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Coming back to Veer Pahariya, he is all set to mark his acting debut with Sky Force this year. Veer will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur directorial. The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino lined up.