Sara Ali Khan On Ex-Boyfriend Veer Pahariya And Current Relationship Status

Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai

Highlights Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba Sara said she dated Veer Pahariya once Sara revealed she's currently single

Sara Ali Khan, who already has a reputation for not mincing words and never dodging tricky questions in interviews, opened up about her relationship status and dating life during an episode of the web show Famously Filmfare with the magazine editor Jitesh Pillaai. Filmfare states that Sara Ali Khan confirmed she once dated Veer Pahariya (grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde; son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya). "He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life," Filmfare quoted Sara Ali Khan as saying. Veer Pahariya's brother Shikhar Pahariya was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor before she made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter.

When asked if she's currently dating someone, Sara responded: "...if I'm not single you think I'm dating people, isn't it? But I'm single. I'm not dating anybody." During the interview, Sara was also asked if she's experienced "heartbreak" during her dating life, when she said: "Didn't, hasn't happened yet. My heart has not broken, I swear."

Sara Ali Khan began attending showbiz parties much ahead of her Bollywood debut and has been linked to Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan in the past. Last year, Sara and Harshvardhan often featured in headlines for hanging out together but neither of them ever really responded to the speculation. Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan revealed on an episode of Koffee With Karan that Kartik Aaryan is her celebrity crush, to which, Kartik said he would like to take Sara on a coffee date.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's first two films - Kedarnath and Simmba - released back to back. She is reportedly in talks with the makers of Love Aaj Kal 2, in which she's said to co-star with Kartik Aaryan and Saif Ali Khan.