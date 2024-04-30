Sara Ali Khan On Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram Debut: 'Time To Kill The Cam'

Image shared on Instagram.( Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his Instagram debut today and his sibling Sara Ali Khan cannot be happier. On Wednesday, the star kid shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram profile inviting a flurry of comments from several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, filmmaker Karan Johar, and many more. Sara Ali Khan, his sister, also took to her stories and welcomed her brother. She wrote, “Welcome to the gram, time to kill the cam, and then share pics on famjam, fav member of mu fam @iakpataudi.”

See what Sara posted for her brother:

In the post, Ibrahim can be seen sporting two different looks. In the first one, he is wearing a green tee paired with beige pants and green shoes. In another one, Ibrahim is rocking a white tee with maroon accents. He teamed it with matching shorts. A sweater wrapped around his look adds another layer of style.“Legacy? I'll make my own,” Ibrahim wrote in the caption.

Commenting on Ibrahim Ali Khan's post, Kareena Kapoor said “Welcome” and wrote, “Let's shoot together soon?” Director Karan Johar said, “Welcome to Instagram Iggy! Loving the look!” Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda posted, “Iggy on IG WELCOMEEEEEE.” Fashion critic Sufi Motiwala added, “Super excited to review your fashion now.” Ibrahim's aunt, Saba Pataudi, shared red hearts. Fashion designer Eka Lakhani posted fire emojis. Actress Anjali Anand expressed her excitement by writing, “Iggyyyy” and dropping black hearts. Phew!

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's post below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, veteran actress Amrita Singh. The duo got divorced in 2004, but continue to co-parent their kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. In 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. They are parents to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.