Viral Video: Vivian DSena's Wife Nouran Aly Loses Calm After His Loss In <i>Bigg Boss 18</i>

Vivian DSena, who was considered one of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 18, lost the trophy to Karan Veer Mehra last night. While Vivian Dsena emerged as fan favourite, his wife Nouran Aly didn't take the final verdict in her stride.

In a viral video, a visibly upset and angry Nouran Aly was spotted as she accompanied her husband to a media interaction. The couple, seemingly, engaged in a serious conversation and Nouran's hand gestures clearly showed she's not happy with the result.

However, Fans hailed Vivian DSena for his performance on the show. A fan wrote, "We are proud of you Vivian. Another fan wrote, "Vivan deserve krta tha yarrr trophy." Another comment read, "Real winner of BB 18." Another comment read, "Winner of our hearts." Take a look:

Nouran Aly had gone twice inside the Bigg Boss 18 house to support Vivian Dsena. First, she talked to him through the confession room and advised him to stay away from Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

In the family week, Nouran went inside the house and stayed with Vivian for a day. Their daughter also made a surprise entry for a few moments.

Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh were the top 6 contenders this season. While Chum Darang and Eisha Singh were eliminated in the first phase, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra's elimination followed that.

Bigg Boss 18 began with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.