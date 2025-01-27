Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly On Excluding Karan Veer Mehra From Their Celebrations: "Invited Who Didn't Hurt"

Days after Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra claimed that he was not invited to Vivian Dsena's party, Nouran Aly cleared the air over his exclusion.

In a recent interview when Vivian was asked about Karan's absence from the party, Nouran quickly responded, "I'm the one who was inviting, it was a surprise party, I will invite the ones who didn't hurt us, that's all."

Take a look:

After the finale, Vivian Dsena hosted a bash for his friends and colleagues. Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra attended the party. To be specific, Nouran Aly gave her husband a surprise party.

After the party, Karan Veer Mehra revealed the reason why he's MIA from the party. In a candid chat with the YouTube channel Shuddh Manoranjan, Karan Veer addressed the issue and said, "It's no big deal. If Vivian had invited me, I'd have gone, but since he didn't, it's fine."

On a lighter note, he added, "If I host a bash, I'll invite everyone, including you (the host)! I have a big heart."

After his win, Karan Veer was asked to share high and low points of his Bigg Boss journey by SCREEN. Speaking to the publication, Karan Veer said, "The low point was the roast I did for Vivian, I should have avoided that."

Talking about his bittersweet equation with a friend of 12 years Karan Veer said, "We had a lover's spat on the show, actually both of our definitions of friendship are very different.

"He thought of me as a dearer friend and I was coming from a space where I thought he was getting things very easily. But now it's a 100-day friendship," said Karan Veer.

Karan Veer Mehra beat one of the strongest contenders of this season Vivian Dsena to lift the trophy in Bigg Boss 18. He took home cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the trophy.