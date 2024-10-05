<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Host Salman Khan Is Back And How. See Pics From Sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted on the sets of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 18. The viral pictures and videos from the set hint at the preparations for a grand premiere, which is scheduled to air this Sunday. The actor looked suave in a formal black-blue velvet blazer, complemented by a sleek black shirt and matching pants. Take a look at the photos and videos below.

Megastar Salman Khan looks ready to rock the shoot of 'Bigg Boss 18' premiere - Get ready for Time Ka Tandav! Tomorrow 9pm#BiggBoss18#BiggBoss#SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/YQ5gJwF6YH — Pavan Kumar Suman (@pavankumar__123) October 5, 2024

HD : Salman Khan shoots for the premier episode of Bigg Boss 18#SalmanKhan #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/lUBMWMuzGo — Pooja Kumari (@puja_kumari9) October 5, 2024

Megastar Salman Khan looks ready to rock the shoot of 'Bigg Boss 18' premiere - Get ready for Time Ka Tandav! #BiggBoss18 #SalmanKhan#BB26 pic.twitter.com/FovKE57yKs — Sushmita kujur (@sushm6197) October 5, 2024

This season's tentative lineup features contestants such as Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne and Alice Kaushik.

Before the main broadcast, the streaming edition of Bigg Boss OTT premiered, crowning Sana Makbul as the winner, with rapper Naezy finishing as the runner-up.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 6 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioCinema. This season's theme, "Time ka taandav," will explore the intriguing concepts of past, present and future, intricately woven into the design of the Bigg Boss house. This year's set takes inspiration from the grandeur of ancient caves and forts, featuring motifs, intricate sculptures and a warm, earthy colour palette. Contestants will discover secret entrances, hidden doors and cleverly placed cameras throughout the house. The garden area is particularly striking, with grand pillars and a pathway leading to the entrance.

The house's design took 45 days and involved nearly 200 workers. While speaking to Indian Express, art director Omung Kumar spoke about the creative decision to embrace an Indian theme and said, "This year we decided to do something Indian because it has not been done for a long time. One specification the creative team had was that they wanted levels in the house. India is so beautiful and we hadn't tapped into that, so we did that. The entrance is a tribute to the pre-historic era. This year is about the claustrophobia of the cave. Everything is muted in terms of colours, but it will eat you up later on. There are hidden entrances, and secret doors in the house. The best part is that the house will be confusing initially for the contestants."