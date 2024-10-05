<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> House Tour: Explore Cave-Inspired Kitchen, Fort-Like Bedroom And Hidden Secret Entrances

Ready for a wild home tour like no other? Bigg Boss 18 is set to kick off on October 6. The theme, "time ka taandav," will explore the intriguing concepts of past, present and future, intricately woven into the design of the Bigg Boss house. The first glimpses of the house have been doing the rounds on social media and this year's set takes inspiration from the grandeur of ancient caves and forts, featuring motifs, intricate sculptures and a warm, earthy colour palette. Contestants will discover secret entrances, hidden doors and cleverly placed cameras throughout the house. The garden area is particularly striking, with grand pillars and a pathway leading to the entrance.

A unique bathroom inspired by a Turkish hammam welcomes contestants, complete with a stunning Trojan horse that provides a vantage point of the house. The living room blends urban sophistication with earthy charm, featuring a large dining table at its center, while the kitchen mimics a cave-like atmosphere. The bedroom exudes the feel of a regal fort, and the jail area adds an intriguing twist to the house's layout.

#BiggBoss18 house - Garden Area. One big horse with elevated space to chill. House entrances have fort-type designs. Castle type design also near swimming pool. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/ATxFSdkLJ3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 3, 2024

The house's design took 45 days and involved nearly 200 workers. While speaking to Indian Express, art director Omung Kumar spoke about the creative decision to embrace an Indian theme and said, "This year we decided to do something Indian because it has not been done for a long time. One specification the creative team had was that they wanted levels in the house. India is so beautiful and we hadn't tapped into that, so we did that. The entrance is a tribute to the pre-historic era. This year is about the claustrophobia of the cave. Everything is muted in terms of colours, but it will eat you up later on. There are hidden entrances, and secret doors in the house. The best part is that the house will be confusing initially for the contestants."

The show will air on Colors TV on October 6 and will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema.