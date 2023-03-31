Actor Vivian Dsena's Note To 'Loving And Loyal' Fans: 'May Allah Bless All Of You'

Vivian Dsena shared this image. (courtesy: viviandsena)

Vivian Dsena is grateful for all the love and support coming his way after the actor opened up about his marriage that happened a year ago and the experience of becoming a father. Vivian also made headlines for stating in an interview that he has been following Islam since 2019. The actor told The Times Of India that he had embraced Islam during Ramzan over four years ago. Sharing an image of himself on social media, Vivian thanked fans and wrote, “I'm overwhelmed with the immense love and support you guys have showered on me. so blessed to have such loving and loyal fans; you've always been by my side through so many ups and downs and you guys have never failed to make me feel cherished and appreciated. Thank you so much for always loving and supporting me for who I am…May Allah bless all of you. Ramadan Mubarak.” Replying to the post, Rajniesh Duggall said, “Wishing you and your family a great life Vivian. Lots of love.” Actress Kishwer Merchantt wrote, “Congratulations,” with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

In the same interview, Vivian Dsena shared details of his wedding with his girlfriend Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt, which took place a year ago. He also revealed that he is now a father to a four-month-old daughter, whom he named Layan Vivian Dsena. “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What's the big deal about it, and how is this anyone's concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago." the actor was quoted as saying.

About his daughter, he said, "Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena."

"Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest," he added.

Vivian Dsena is best known for his work in shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala. Previously, Vivian Dsena was married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. They got divorced in 2021.