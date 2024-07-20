To Sitara, 12 Today, Birthday Wishes From Parents Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu shared this image of Sitara. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Happy Birthday Sitara. The daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar turns 12 today (July 20). On the special occasion, the parents wished her through adorable social media posts. Sharing Sitara's sun-kissed selfie on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy 12 my little one, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are. Love you, more and more. Happy birthday, sunshine.” In the picture, Sitara wore an orange dress and smiled beamingly. Her mother Namrata commented, “Happy happy birthday to the little love of our lives.”

In a separate post, Namrata Shirodkar shared a montage on Instagram featuring special moments of Sitara Ghattamaneni. The clip begins with an annual birthday countdown from 2020 to 2024, showcasing how much the young girl has grown over the years. Despite the changes, one thing that remained constant is Sitara's love for travelling. Along with the video, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion. With different countries and countless memories, you've always been my little guide making every journey special. Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into. I Love you my sweetheart always and forever. Happy 12 my little one.” Namrata's younger sister Shilpa Shirodkar wished Sitara in the comments and dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Sitara shares a strong bond with her father Mahesh Babu. Last month, to mark the occasion of Father's Day, she shared a set of images with the Telugu actor. In the pictures, Sitara was seen in a playful mood, smiling and hugging Mahesh Babu. “Happy Father's Day nana. I love you so so much,” read her heartwarming note.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in February 2005. They welcomed Sitara in July 2012. The couple also has a son, Gautham Ghattamaneni, who was born in 2006.