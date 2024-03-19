What SS Rajamouli Said About Mahesh Babu, The 'Main Hero' Of His Next Film

SS Rajamouli(L), Mahesh Babu (R). (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

SS Rajamouli is making all the right noise with his trip to Japan. The director flew there to attend a special screening of his blockbuster film RRR. During the screening, SS Rajamouli also revealed details about his upcoming project, which features Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as the protagonist. In the video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli can be heard saying, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.” As the mention of Mahesh Babu's name prompts cheers from the crowd, SS Rajamouli adds, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.” FYI: This film will mark the debut collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

Earlier, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X regarding Mahesh Babu's film with SS Rajamouli. The trade analyst wrote, “Bigg News...Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli to collaborate...Mahesh [Babu] will star in Rajamouli's next directorial, after RRR... Produced by KL Narayana... Will go on floors in 2022.”

Meanwhile, a 2018 report by Deccan Chronicle highlighted Mahesh Babu's plans for his Bollywood debut. The report also mentioned Mahesh Babu's desire to collaborate with director SS Rajamouli on a project that aims to be a game-changer, just like Baahubali. A source had revealed, "But he (Mahesh Babu) doesn't want another Baahubali or a costume drama. The two (Mahesh and SS Rajamouli) have been throwing ideas at one another and they've finally cracked an idea."

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, also featured Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ramya Krishnan in important roles.