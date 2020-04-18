Mahesh Babu To Star In SS Rajamouli's Film. This Is Not A Drill

SS Rajamouli (L), Mahesh Babu (R) (courtesy: taranadarsh)

We have good news for all the Mahesh Babu fans out there. The actor 44-year-old actor has signed his next project. Yes, you read that right. BTW, did we mention that he has signed his next project with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli? On Saturday, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli started trending incessantly, after Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the big announcement. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Big News... Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli to collaborate. Mahesh will star in Rajamouli's next directorial, after RRR." In his tweet, Taran Adsrsh also stated that the film will be produced by KL Narayana and it will go on floors in 2022.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.The actor also starred in the 2019 hit Maharshi.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's forthcoming project is RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film went on floors in November 2018 in Hyderabad film is set in the 1920's. It is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem."

RRR is SS Rajamouli's first project after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.