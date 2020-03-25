When Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara 'Go Crazy With Happiness.' Pic By Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

South star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is happy that she is "going to see much more" of her father during the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. On Wednesday, Namrata shared a collage of pictures of the father-daughter duo, in which they can be seen going "crazy with happiness" after hearing the lockdown news as they will get to spend more time with each other. Sharing the collage, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "It's the initial 'go crazy' with happiness when they hear it's 21-day lockdown and all she's going to see is so much more of her favourite! Nana! She just can't get her hands off him! Life in the time of Corona" and accompanied her post with hashtags such as #homebound #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong and #sharethelove.

We often get to see adorable pictures of Mahesh Babu and Sitara on Namrata Shirodkar's social media profile. Last month, she posted this:

Before that, she Instagrammed a cute photo of the father-daughter duo from their New York vacation, in which they could be seen holding hands while walking.

Namrata, who was crowned Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and got married to him the same year.

On the work front, Sarileru Neekevvaru is Mahesh Babu's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 filmMaharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a Parasuram-directed film.