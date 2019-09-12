Mahesh Babu's Throwback Pic With Sarileru Neekevvaru Co-Star Vijayashanti Is A Perfect Thursday Treat

Mahesh Babu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture on his Instagram profile The photo is from the sets of his 1989 film Koduku Diddina Kapuram Mahesh played Vijayashanti's son in that film

Our Thursday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of Mahesh Babu with his Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Vijayashanti. Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanti are working together after 30 years in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The duo have earlier shared screen space in the 1989 film Koduku Diddina Kapuram and the throwback photo that Mahesh Babu shared today is from the sets of the same film. In the blast from the past, young Mahesh Babu can be seen standing beside Vijayashanti. Sharing the throwback photo, the Maharshi actor wrote: "It all started here: Year - 1989, location - sets of Koduku Diddina Kapuram... 30 years later... I'm working with Vijayashanti garu once again in #SarileruNeekevvaru... Life has come a full circle... #throwbackthursday #nostalgia."

Check it out:

In Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Mahesh Babu played the son of Vijayashanti. Interestingly, he played a dual role for the first time as a child artist for this film. The film also featured Krishna, Mohan Babu, Gummadi, Prabhakar Reddy, Giri Babu and Pradeep Shakti.

Mahesh Babu's work-in-progress film Sarileru Neekevvaru is high-octane Telugu action film, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Besides Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanti, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film, co-produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations, is scheduled to hit the screens in January next year.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi, which ruled the box office for several weeks. He co-starred Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the film, which released in May this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.