Mahesh Babu's Family Holiday Portrait Is All 'Happiness And Bliss'

Mahesh Babu with Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara and Gautham. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Mahesh Babu is currently on a vacation with his family The actor posted a picture from the vacation Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi

Mahesh Babu's latest Instagram post makes for a perfect family portrait. On Monday, the 43-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautham from their ongoing vacation. However, the actor did not disclose the destination in his post. In the picture, the family of four can be seen seated on what appears to be a park bench. Mahesh Babu and Namrata can be seen twinning in blue outfits while the kids can be seen dressed in colour coordinated white outfits. Sitara, with her hair styled in pigtails and a bright smile on her face, looks extremely cute. Mahesh Babu captioned the post "Happiness and bliss" and he added heart emojis to the post. He accompanied the post with the hashtag "#CelebratingMaharshi."

Take a look at the picture here:

On Sunday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a selfie along with her kids Sitara and Gautham and she captioned it: "Brown rivers, green grass, blue skies and my babies. Just the perfect day." Check out the picture here:

Here are some more pictures posted by Namrata Shirodkar from the family vacation:

Before leaving for the holiday, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor shared a picture along with his family from the airport and he wrote: "Off to another memorable holiday... This one is special... Celebrating Maharshi."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and they got married the same year. On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi.