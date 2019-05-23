Namrata Shirodkar Spills The Beans On Sitara's Latest Obsession In Her Insta Post

Sitara with her father Mahesh Babu. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram entries never fail to amaze us and her latest post is not an exception. On Thursday, Namrata Shirodkar shared an absolutely adorable picture of her daughter Sitara and her husband Mahesh Babu and made an interesting revelation. In her post, the former beauty queen revealed that Sitara is currently obsessing over selfies. In the picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen planting a kiss on Sitara's forehead and she captured the oh-so-perfect picture using her photography skills. "It's all about selfies and Sitara has a new job. All of a sudden," Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post.

A few days ago, Namarata Shirodkar shared a post, in which she addressed her daughter Sitara as a selfie queen. "Sitara's idea of a family picture. Selfie queen. Please note, She does not blur herself," read the caption on Namrata Shirodkar's post. She added the hashtags #holidaymode and #celebratingmaharshI to the post. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Mahesh Babu decided to celebrate the success of his film Maharshi along with his family. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself along with Namrata Shirodkar, his daughter Sitara and his son Gautham and he wrote: "Off to another memorable holiday. This one is special. Celebrating Maharshi."

Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen, is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The couple met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and they got married the same year.

