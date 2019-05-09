To Mahesh Babu And Maharshi, With Love From Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of herself and Mahesh Babu and wrote: "I'm sure everyone will love Rishi as much as I do"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2019 10:06 IST
Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Good luck to you, my love Mahesh Babu," wrote Namrata
  2. Mahesh Babu posted a heart emoticon in the comments section
  3. Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh

On the eve of the release of Maharshi, Namrata Shirodkar posted an encouraging note for her actor husband Mahesh Babu, which is now viral. "I've seen your hard work and determination during Maharshi's making to ensure the viewers have a surreal experience when they see Rishi's journey. It's time for the world to witness that. Good luck to you, my love Mahesh Babu... I'm sure everyone will love Rishi as much as I do," Namrata wrote. She also shared an adorable picture, in which Mahesh Babu hugs Namrata. The actor posted a heart emoticon in the comments section. Maharshi, Mahesh Babu's latest film, opened in cinemas today.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Mahesh Babu in an interview with news agency IANS, described Maharshi as a film with a strong social message "laced with commercial elements." He added: "It's a film unlike anything I've done so far because audiences can easily relate to my character Rishi. The journey of my character will be both interesting and inspiring."

Before Maharshi, Mahesh Babu was seen in last year's Bharat Ane Nenu and before that in 2017's SPYder. The actor has delivered back-to-back hits at the box office and speaking to IANS he revealed that the 'one film a year' formula works for him. "I will continue doing one film a year because there's no point doing too many. Today, the economics of filmmaking has changed and the stakes involved are very high. Hence, there are always high expectations from audiences," he said.

Maharshi is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and it also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)



