Maharshi Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Rishi Is Success Personified

Mahesh Babu in a still from Maharshi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Mahesh Babu plays the role of Rishi in Vamshi Paidipally's film Rishi defines success not as a "destination but as a journey" Maharshi releases on May 9

Suave, dashing and ambitious best describe Mahesh Babu's character Rishi in Vamshi Paidipally-directed Maharshi, the teaser of which dropped on the Internet on Saturday. The teaser which is a little over one minute begins with Mahesh Babu making an impressive entry. The teaser then gives a glimpse of Rishi's success story, which appears to have irked his competitors. Rishi has a habit of winning, especially when told he will lose. He defines success not as a "destination but as a journey." Rishi's world appears to be ruthless but the protagonist is determined to carve a niche for himself in it. Of course, the teaser also gives a glimpse of what to expect in terms of action sequences. Watch the teaser of Maharshi:

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's first film after the success of Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), in which he played the role of the righteous chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Unlike Bharat Ane Nenu, in Maharshi Mahesh Babu plays the role of a success entrepreneur. Maharshi has been exhaustively shot in New York City. The actor was in the Big Apple with his family for several months to complete the film. Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles. Before the teaser, the team of Maharshireleased a song from the film, titled Choti Choti Baatein, which presented glimpses of Rishi's life before he became a successful businessman.

Maharshi will open in cinemas on May 9, a day before the release of Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2.

