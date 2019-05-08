Maharshi Actor Mahesh Babu Thinks There's 'No Point In Doing Too Many Films' A Year

Mahesh Babu plays three roles in Maharshi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Maharshi will be superstar Mahesh Babu's 25th film Mahesh Baba says Maharshi is very different from his other films A film with SS Rajamouli is in the offing, confirms Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said that in his two-decade long career, he has not become complacent with his own work. The actor, whose 25th film Maharshi is all set to release, told news agency IANS: "I'm happy I haven't grown complacent as an actor. I still prefer working with directors who come to me with bound scripts. Also, I will continue doing one film a year because there's no point doing too many. Today, the economics of filmmaking has changed and the stakes involved are very high. Hence, there are always high expectations from audiences." Mahesh Babu also said that his imminent film Maharshi is unlike the films he has done so far.

Talking about his film, Mahesh Babu also told IANS: "It's a film that has so much to offer. It has a very powerful social message that is well-laced with other commercial elements. I say it's a film unlike anything I've done so far because audiences can easily relate to my character Rishi. The journey of my character will be both interesting and inspiring."

Elaborating more on his role in the action drama Maharshi, the actor said he is confident that it will break many pre-conceived notions about him. Mahesh Babu said: "People have been saying I look the same in all my films. Therefore, we decided to go with different looks to essay three different phases of my character. It's not just with respect to my looks but Maharshi will break many pre-conceived notions about me," reported IANS. Mahesh plays a college student, a business tycoon and a common man in the film.

On working with film's director Vamshi Paidipally, Mahesh Babu said that he is a very honest filmmaker and that Vamshi waited for three years for him to complete his other commitments.

The superstar also said that it was fun returning to college after two decades for shoot. "It was exciting to be playing a college-goer two decades after I left college. Vamshi and I discussed that the college portion has to be pulled off convincingly because it lasts for about 45 minutes. It took some self-convincing to really get into the skin of the character," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Mahesh Babu also told IANS that he will be doing a film with SS Rajamouli, who is known for his works such as Baahubali (both parts), Magadheera, and Eega and added that the film will go on floors by next year.

With inputs from IANS.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.