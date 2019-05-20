Mahesh Babu's Family Vacation Is 'Special' Because Of Maharshi's Success

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in on the success of his recently-released film Maharshi and there's no better way than celebrating with one's family. In order to celebrate his film's success, Mahesh Babu decided to go on a vacation with his family. On Monday, the 43-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and his children Sitara and Gautham on his Instagram profile. The picture appears to be from an airport and the family of four can be seen happily posing. "Off to another memorable holiday. This one is special. Celebrating Maharshi," read the caption on Mahesh Babu's post.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been celebrating the film's success and have been sharing pictures on social media. Take a look here:

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's third consecutive hit after the 2017 film SPYder and Bharat Ane Nenu, which released in 2018. The Vamshi Paidipally-directed film sort of clashed with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2 at the box office and the former emerged as a clear winner at the box office. Maharshi also featured Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role.

In a recent interview with news agency IANS, Mahesh Babu described Maharshi as a film with a strong social message "laced with commercial elements." He added, "It's a film unlike anything I've done so far because audiences can easily relate to my character Rishi. The journey of my character will be both interesting and inspiring."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has signed an untitled film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

