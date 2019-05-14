Mahesh Babu Is All Smiles As He Celebrates Maharshi Success. Pic Courtesy Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Maharshi has reportedly collected over Rs 100 crore Grateful and happy: Namrata Shirodkar on Maharshi success Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's third consecutive hit

Mahesh Babu has a 100 crore reasons to smile as his new film Maharshi cemented its position at the box office within four days of its release. Pictures from the never-ending celebrations of the success of Maharshi keep popping up on social media and the recent ones posted one each by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and her sister Shilpa Shirodkar are winning the Internet. In the photo posted by Namrata, Mahesh Babu smiled heartily as the Shirodkar sisters hugged him while Shilpa posted a picture, in which the 43-year-old actor smiled with them. "So much love... #celebratingmaharshi #blockbusterweekend... grateful and happy," Namrata captioned the post.

Shilpa Shirodkar wrote: "All smiles... Here's celebrating #maharishi #epicblockbuster. Thanking each one of you for all the blessings and love you have showered on us." She also added one of Mahesh Babu's viral dialogues from Maharshi and wrote: "Success is not a destination it is a journey."

Here are pictures from Maharshi party:

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's third consecutive hit after 2017's SPYder and 2018's Bharat Ane Nenu. Mahesh Babu, who focusses on making one film in a year, told news agency IANS that there wasn't a point in making too many films at once. "I will continue doing one film a year because there's no point doing too many. Today, the economics of filmmaking has changed and the stakes involved are very high. Hence, there are always high expectations from audiences," he was quoted as saying.

As of now, Mahesh Babu has a project with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the pipeline.

