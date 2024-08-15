Namrata Shirodkar Visits Tirupati Temple With Sister Shilpa, Son Gautam And Daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar paid a visit to Tirupati temple with son Gautam, daughter Sitara, sister Shilpa Shirodkar and other friends on the occasion of Independence day. Namrata Shirodkar shared images from the temple, a few in-flight images with son Gautam and Sitara. In one click, Namrata and the other women can be seen posing with the tri-colour. She captioned the images, "Feeling deeply blessed at the #TirupatiTemple. When He calls, everything aligns itself..." Mahesh Babu was MIA from the pictures. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar set family goals whenever they share family pictures. Last month, Mahesh Babu shared a famjam picture from his vacation on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Mahesh Babu is seen with wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu can be seen rocking a stubble while Namrata Shirodkar chooses a white ensemble for the vacation. Gautam and Sitara can be seen dressed in their casual outfits. Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Thanks for a lovely stay as always! Had a fantastic time! @brennersparkhotel @drharrykoenig." Take a look:

In June, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures from London where Gautam made his debut performance on stage. Sharing the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Such a special evening. so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it !! And loved you more my son. All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ' to explore ur inner self !! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautam Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.