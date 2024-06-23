Inside Namrata Shirodkar And Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam's First Stage Performance In London

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (Image courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar is beaming with pride as her son Gautam made his debut performance on stage at a London theatre. Namrata shared a bunch of pictures from London in which she was accompanied by husband Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara and son Gautam. They were joined by a group of friends as well. Sharing the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Such a special evening. so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it !! And loved you more my son. All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ' to explore ur inner self !! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful." Take a look:

Last month, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were present at the convocation ceremony of Gautam and they shared inside pictures from the event. They wrote special notes for Gautam to celebrate his academic feat. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. Gautam can be seen wearing convocation robe and sash. Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni." Take a look:

Sitara shared some fun-filled pictures in which Gautam and others can be seen gorging on a feast. Cheering for her brother, Sitara wrote, "Mewing boss graduated." Take a look

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautam Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.