Happy Father's Day: Namrata Shirodkar's Post For Husband Mahesh Babu: 'Thank You For Being The Rock Of Our Family'

Namarta Shirodkar shared this image. (courtesy: NamrataShirodkar )

Namrata Shirodkar gave a big shout out to husband Mahesh Babu on the occasion of Father's Day. She shared a lovely picture of Mahesh Babu, son Gautam and daughter Sitara on her Instagram feed. The trio can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. In the caption, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the most incredible father! Your constant support, and love never cease to amaze us all. You always make time, no matter how busy life gets, and your ability to balance it all, is what makes it even more special. Watching you with our kids, seeing the bond you share, is one of the greatest joys of my life." Namrata added, "Thank you for being the rock of our family, for being a guiding light to our children, and for filling our home with laughter and love. We are truly blessed to have you. Happy Father's Day, MB..." Take a look:

Last month, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were present at the convocation ceremony of Gautam and they shared inside pictures from the event. They wrote special notes for Gautam to celebrate his academic feat. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. Gautam can be seen wearing convocation robe and sash. Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni." Take a look:

Sitara shared some fun-filled pictures in which Gautam and others can be seen gorging on a feast. Cheering for her brother, Sitara wrote, "Mewing boss graduated." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautam Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.