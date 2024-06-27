Jab Twinkle Khanna Met Namrata Shirodkar In London. See Viral Pic

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar shared a series of photos with her children from London. In the first picture, she is joined by daughter Sitara and a friend. Namrata shared a selfie of herself. Moreover, she shared a picture with Twinkle Khanna. In the selfie, Twinkle Khanna, Namrata Shirodkar and their group of friends can be spotted. ICYDK, Twinkle Khanna spends a great amount of time in London for her academic pursuits. Sharing the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "A little bit of London magic!" Take a look:

A few days ago, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures from her son Gautam's debut stage performance in a London theatre. Namrata was joined by husband Mahesh Babu, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Sharing the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Such a special evening. so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it !! And loved you more my son. All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ' to explore ur inner self !! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful." Take a look:

Last month, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were present at the convocation ceremony of Gautam in New York and they shared inside pictures from the event. They wrote special notes for Gautam to celebrate his academic feat. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. Gautam can be seen wearing convocation robe and sash. Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautam Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.