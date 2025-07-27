<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohit Suri's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark, Is Now The Second-Highest Grosser Of 2025

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has officially entered the Rs 200 crore club in its second week.

What's Happening

The romantic drama, which marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has collected Rs 217.25 crore in India (nett) within just nine days of its release, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film's strong performance has surpassed industry expectations and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark.

On its second Saturday, Saiyaara earned an estimated Rs 26.5 crore, registering a 50% jump from its second Friday collection of Rs 18 crore.

Interestingly, the Saturday figure matches its first Saturday earnings.

Background

The film has earned Rs 44.5 crore over the second weekend so far. In its opening week, Saiyaara collected Rs 172.75 crore. With positive word-of-mouth driving footfalls, the film's trajectory at the box office continues to rise.

What was initially expected to close around the Rs 200 crore mark is now being seen as a strong contender for the Rs 300 crore club, a benchmark only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has reached in 2025 so far.

Saiyaara has now overtaken Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, trailing only behind Chhaava, which has collected Rs 601 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film was initially released across 2,225 screens. However, due to overwhelming demand, the screen count has increased to 3,650 across India, which is expected to further boost its collections.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 40-50 crore, Saiyaara is now among the most profitable Bollywood films of all time. As the film nears the Rs 250 crore mark, lead actor Ahaan Panday took to social media to express his gratitude.

"One week of Saiyaara, thank you for the love," he wrote on Instagram, as the film completed its first week in theatres.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist, as they navigate love, loss, ambition and heartbreak.