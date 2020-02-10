Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Anniversary Posts For Each Other Are All About Love

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights "Love you a little more each day," wrote Namrata Shirodkar

"You have given me the perfect life," she added

Mahesh Babu also posted a super cute picture with Namrata

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar wished each other on their 15th wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple shared lovely greetings in the form of throwback pictures. Namrata dug out gold in her family photo archive and she accompanied it with an equally cute caption. In the throwback picture, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. "You have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... A life filled with unconditional love, 2 exquisite babies and a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever ! What more can I ask for! Happy 15th MB. Love you, for everything you are to me," read the caption kn her post.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared this picture, along with a caption that read, "Happy 15 my love! Love you a little more each day." This is the post we are talking about:

Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, married her Vamsi co-star and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the year 2005. She has featured in films such as Bride And Prejudice, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tehzeeb and LOC Kargil among others. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham and daughter named Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.