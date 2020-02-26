Namrata Shirodkar Shares Million-Dollar Pic With Gautham, Sitara And Friends

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar shared an image on Instagram

"We love you kiddos", wrote the actress

The actress wrote she had a "Fab time with random banter"

Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post is just too cute. In the picture, the former Miss India can be seen posing with her kids Gautham and Sitara. The picture also features some of her friends. She shared the adorable picture on social media and wrote, "It's the best dinners when they happen with your kids get in, order, get out. No fuss no frills. Plus a fab time with random banter. We love you kiddos." Have a look at the aforementioned post here :

On Tuesday, the actress shared another picture from her family diaries where her actor-husband Mahesh Babu could be seen posing with their two kids. Namrata captioned the picture, "These two have their own equation while this middle person has her own mind. Three of a kind. Where does that leave me."

Have a look at the post here :

Few days ago, the actress also shared an adorable picture of her daughter Sitara from the family's travel diaries with the caption, "My baby rat cozying up in her part of the den.Travel diaries."

This is the picture we are talking about :

Namrata Shirodkar got married to Mahesh Babu in 2005. The couple met on the sets of their 2000 Telegu movie Vamsi and began dating shortly after.

The 48-year-old actress is best-known for her performances in films such as LOC Kargil, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Bride and Prejudice and Hera Pheri among others. She was last seen in the 2004 Telegu movie Anji.