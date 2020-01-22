Mahesh Babu, Gautham And Sitara Send Love From New York

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu also posted a birthday wish for Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh and Gautham can be seen twinning in the picture

Mahesh Babu's latest Instagram post is all about "love." The 44-year-old actor posted a picture with his son Gautham Ghattamaneni and his daughter Sitara and he captioned it: "From NYC, with love." In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts. However, Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar is missing from the frame. Mahesh Babu and Gautham can be seen twinning in black jackets and blue denims but it wouldn't be wrong to say that Sitara steals the show with her super cute smile in the picture. Just like us, the actor's Instafam also loved the picture and the comments section of the post is flooded with heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mahesh Babu posted a birthday greeting for his wife Namrata, who is celebrating her 48th birthday today. The actor wrote: "Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the happiest birthday! Just love and more love." This is the post we are talking about:

Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, married her Vamsi co-star and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the year 2005. She has featured in films such as Bride and Prejudice, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tehzeeb and LOC Kargil among others.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.