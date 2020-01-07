Tamannaah Bhatia Parties With Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar And Other Stars. See Viral Pics

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and she partied with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi and Devi Sri Prasad. The 30-year-old actress, who features in the song Dhaang Dhaang from Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, shared a star-studded selfie along with all the stars on her Instagram profile on Monday and it has been trending on social media big time. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote: "You guys are such warm hosts Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Had such a wonderful evening. All the best Sarileru Neekevvaru."

The Baahubali actress shared another picture with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara and she captioned it: "Girls squad goals. We are made of sugar, spice and everything nice. Love you two my cuties Sitara and Aadhya."

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar also shared pictures from the party on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "All about last night. Making history on our blockbuster steps.With the entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru."

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a high-octane Telugu action film which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has jointly been produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10. The film will clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.