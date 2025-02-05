Exclusive: At Ed Sheeran's Chennai Concert, Gear Up For A Surprise Act By AR Rahman

Ed Sheeran will perform in Chennai tonight as a part of his six-city Indian music tour which started with Pune last week. NDTV has learnt, AR Rahman will mesmerize the audience in Chennai with a surprise act in collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Ahead of the concert, Ed Sheeran met the music legend and his son AR Ameen. AR Rahman and his son shared a joint post with Ed Sheeran. In the first picture, the trio can be seen posing for the camera adorably. Ed Sheeran and AR Ameen twinned in black.

In another click, Ed Sheeran can be seen capturing Rahman on his camera while he plays his console. AR Rahman simply tagged the musician in the caption and dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love from fans.

A fan wrote, "Going to frame this for my bedroom." Another fan wrote, " ohh my parallels meet." Another comment read, "Any song is coming with this combo? Out of syllabus. Waiting"

Take a look:

Ahead of the concert, Ed Sheeran is, seemingly, soaking up the Chennai vibes. In one video, he is seen getting a head massage and thoroughly enjoying it. The video is already viral. Take a look:

Ed Sheeran also shared a video in which he can be seen performing with choir singers in Chennai. He wrote in the caption, "Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang)." Take a look:

British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. After Chennai, Ed Sheeran's next stops are Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.