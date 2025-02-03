Crazy Viral: Ed Sheeran And Armaan Malik Perform 2Step At Hyderabad Concert

Music and synergy collided when Armaan Malik shared the stage with Ed Sheeran at the Hyderabad concert on Sunday. The British singer performed at Ramoji Film City as a part of his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour.

Armaan Malik delivered a stand-out opening act. Major highlight? The dynamic duo singing 2Step.

A video from the musical extravaganza was dropped on Instagram by BookMyShow. In the clip, Ed Sheeran is seen welcoming Armaan Malik on stage. “Can you please make some noise for Armaan Malik?” says the Perfect singer as the crowd cheers for him.

Later, Armaan Malik sings the Indian rendition of 2Step before switching to the original English version. Ed Sheeran joins him and together they pull off a power-packed act.

Take a look at the video below:

In another segment, Armaan Malik treated the audience to the popular Butta Bomma song from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Performing Butta Bomma in Hyderabad is always just ‘perfect'”.

The post brings back fond memories of Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran's meet-up from last year. Ed, who was in Mumbai for his Mathematics tour, grooved to the beats of Butta Bomma. He even nailed the viral hook step with Armaan. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Here's the unforgettable moment we are talking about. Video courtesy: Armaan Malik.

Coming to Ed Sheeran's latest Hyderabad visit, the singer had a fantastic “day out” with Armaan Malik before his concert. Armaan posted a bunch of pictures with Ed on Instagram, documenting their outing.

“Such a fun day out with Ed here in Hyderabad!” captioned Armaan Malik.

Ed Sheeran kickstarted his 6-city India tour in Pune on January 30. Up next, he will be performing in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi.