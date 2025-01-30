<i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> Has Now Officially Sold More Tickets Than Any Other Film

Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar, and with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, shattered all box-office records last year, upon its release.

The film is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), a film that also earned Allu Arjun the National Award for Best Actor (2023).

The expectations riding on the second instalment were high right from the first poster reveal.

Other than recording astounding figures at the box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule has also become the most-watched film on BookMyShow.

Reacting to the same, Ashish Saksena, COO — of Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "Pushpa 2: The Rule has truly redefined cinematic milestones on BookMyShow with over a staggering 20 million tickets sold surpassing K.G.F: Chapter 2 to become the highest-selling and most-watched film on BookMyShow."

He added, "The movie's magic resonated across cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Nagpur. Remarkably, 35% of these viewers experienced the electrifying action in single-screen theatres, proving the enduring charm of the traditional movie-going experience and the movie frenzy that is spreading like wildfire."

Saksena concluded, "The excitement around Pushpa 2: The Rule was palpable right from the start of advance sales, reaching a jaw-dropping peak of 107,000 tickets sold in just one hour, outpacing previous records set by iconic blockbusters like Baahubali 2. The Allu Arjun-led spectacle has not only set new benchmarks for Indian cinema but also underscores the unstoppable growth of the industry. It's a cinematic juggernaut that has captured the hearts of millions."

This news came in right when Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) dropped on OTT earlier today.

The film, with an additional 24 minutes of footage, is streaming on Netflix, in all languages — Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.

As of now, Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected Rs 1232 crore in all languages in India. The worldwide gross collection of Pushpa 2, according to Sacnilk, is Rs 1738 crore.