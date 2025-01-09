Inside Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Dreamy "Big Bow Affair"

Another day, another wonderful post from Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's wedding album. The couple, who got married last year in December, has now dropped a bunch of fresh pictures from their "Big Bow" ceremony.

The opening frame captures Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff having a blast. The smile says it all. Don't you think? Aashna was the belle of the ball in a sequinned ivory gown.

Armaan complemented her in a finely tailored suited look. Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil take the credit for their gorgeous ensembles.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's bow-themed cocktail party emanated absolute vintage vibes. The guests indulged in an evening filled with music and dance.

In one snap, Armaan kisses his wife's forehead lovingly. And that's not all. He set the perfect romantic mood by singing the song Seven for his ladylove. Of course, it was composed by Armaan's brother Amal Mallik. We are gushing already.

The side note read, “Our Big Bow Affair: impeccable music, vibes, love and a whole lot of bows. We danced, we toasted, we celebrated with each other and our loved ones. An unforgettable evening.”

Here are some more photos of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff from the bash to make your day:

A day ago, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared a joint post on Instagram. They offered fans a peek into their "magical" mehendi ceremony.

The pair played muse to Anamika Khanna's label. Aashna was a vision in a purple and gold lehenga. Her beau embraced royalty in a black and gold ethnic set.

The caption read, “Welcome to our Mehfil-e-Mehendi; the most magical evening alive with laughter and endless cheer, where every song, every smile and every moment, only added to the warmth and love in the air.”

Armaan Malik and Ashna Shroff painted the town red with their dreamy wedding clicks. Dressed in colour-coordinated outfits, the two lovebirds took part in the rituals. Armaan's lovely side note read, “Tu hi mera ghar (You are my home).”

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff got engaged in August 2023.