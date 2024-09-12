Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Viral-Worthy Red Carpet Moment At <i>Emily In Paris 4</i> Premiere

The second part of Emily In Paris Season 4 is ready to stream on Netflix from today, September 12. Ahead of that, a grand premiere was organised in Rome, Italy, at The Space Cinema Moderno on September 10. While the show's cast made a stylish red carpet-entry at the event, other celebrities were also there. Singer Armaan Malik and his fiancee Aashna Shroff shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from the glitzy night. “Last night at the Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 premiere with Netflix,” read her side note. The first photo captured Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik posing against the white wall with the words “Emily In Paris” and “Netflix” written in red. Aashna wore a one-shoulder black and white gownl. Armaan looked handsome in a black suit. They flashed beaming smiles in the second frame standing in front of a curtained background.

The first part of Emily in Paris 4 was released on August 15. The comedy-drama is headlined by Lilly Collins. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Lucas Bravo are also a part of the cast. Emily (Lilly Collins) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) budding romance was the focal point of the first segment in season 4, making viewers wonder where their equation was heading. As per the part 2 synopsis on Netflix, “two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of." Emily also contemplates leaving Paris and she develops feelings for someone else.

Coming to Armaan Malik, the singer dropped a new track titled Tera Main Intezaar in July which became an instant hit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Last month the singer shared a set of BTS pictures from Tera Main Intezaar's music video. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to fans for showing so much love for the song. “I've truly poured my heart into this song, making sure that the pain and longing in the lyrics are felt just as deeply in the music video. Your love for this one means the world to me. Beyond the numbers, knowing it has resonated with you on a soul level is something I'm incredibly grateful for,” he wrote.

Armaan Malik is known for some popular tracks like Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak, and Wajah Tum Ho.