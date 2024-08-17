<i>RRR</i> Celeb Fan Club Update: <i>Emily In Paris</i> Star Lucas Bravo Loved SS Rajamouli's Film

Ram Charan's rise to fame as one of the top stars in the Indian film industry is largely attributed to the worldwide success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor is still getting praise for his portrayal of Alluri Seetharama Raju in the 2022 movie. The latest name in the list of Ram Charan's admirers is Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo. In an interview with Zoom, Lucas talked about watching RRR and being impressed by Ram Charan's "emotional presence" in the movie. He said, "I was so into RRR. I forgot his name. There were two of them, but the main actor - the one who was in the military in the beginning and then…”

Getting to Ram Charan's performance in the movie, Lucas added, “What a fantastic actor, honestly. And I kind of hoped this movie would have more visibility here in Europe and the States. I know it went to the Oscars, but I wanted more for this. This actor is fantastic. The amount of stunts and firing and emotional presence he has in this movie is breathtaking.”

Oh, and for all the Emily in Paris and Lucas Bravo fans out there, the new season's part 1 has been dropped on Netflix on Thursday, August 15. Go and check it out.

Lucas Bravo is not the only international star who applauded Ram Charan for his work in RRR. Earlier, Alexander Pall of the popular band The Chainsmokers talked about his interest in collaborating with the Telugu star. Speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Alex Pall said, "Who is that guy in 'RRR' who is like that hot dude? The less goofy one, the more military one. I want to collaborate with him; the whole movie was unbelievable."

In addition to Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also seen in RRR. The film dominated the global award season last year. At the Critics Choice Awards, it took home the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Furthermore, Naatu Naatu took home the Best Song trophy at last year's 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Naatu Naatu was also nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars the same year and won.