IFFM 2024: Kartik Aaryan To Ram Charan - Full List Of Winners

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) concluded with an awards ceremony, celebrating the finest in Indian cinema. This year's event honoured remarkable talents and films from the Indian film industry, with Ram Charan and AR Rahman taking home the top accolades for their exceptional contributions to cinema. Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor award for his role in Chandu Champion, while Kabir Khan and Nithilan Swaminathan shared the Best Director award for their outstanding work on Chandu Champion and Maharaja, respectively. Two films received special recognition for their significant impact on Indian cinema: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Here's a full list of winners:

Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman

Ambassador of Indian Art & Culture: Ram Charan

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Disruptor in Cinema: Adarsh Gourav

Breakout Film of the Year - Amar Singh Chamkila

Short Film Competition - The Vegemite Sandwich and Special Mention to Echo

Best Documentary - Trolley Times



Best Film from the Subcontinent- The Red Suitcase from Nepal

Series

Best Series - Kohhra

Best Actor in a Series - Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven Season 2

Best Actress in a Series - Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Film (Critics Choice) - Laapata Ladies

Best Director (Critics Choice) - Dominic Sangma for Rimdogittanga (Rapture)

Best Performance of the Year (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Jury Awards

Best Actress - Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Best Actor - Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Director - Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja

Best Film - 12th Fail

The 15th IFFM Awards, held from August 15 to August 25, 2024, brought together some of the most celebrated talents in Indian cinema, making it an unforgettable night.