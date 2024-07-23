Emily in Paris 4 Trailer: A Suitable Boy For Emily - Could It Be Gabriel Or Alfie?

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans. Step into the world of Emily in Paris once again as the makers dropped the trailer for Season 4, promising a whirlwind of fashion, fun, and romance. Created by Darren Star, the series stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American woman navigating life and love at a Parisian luxury marketing firm. After the show's third season left fans with a love triangle and a pregnancy cliffhanger, the fourth season picks up the pieces in Paris and beyond. The new trailer finds Emily back on the scene, single and in pursuit of "hot men," but soon entangled once more with Gabriel and Alfie. As relationship and workplace dramas escalate, Emily's life becomes a whirlwind.

The official synopsis read, "Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city - and man - of her dreams."

In a promotional clip, cast members offered three-word descriptions for Season 4, including "vulnerable," "revenge," and "heartbreaking."?

ICYMI: The filming began in Paris earlier this year, coinciding with the Olympic Games, and concluded in France, with additional scenes shot in Rome. The season will be split into two parts of five episodes each. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 debuts on Netflix on August 15, with Part 2 following on September 12.

The star-studded lineup features Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.