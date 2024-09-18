Advertisement

Emily In Paris Renewed For Season 5: "There's No Place Like Rome"

"It's official: Emily In Paris is coming back for season 5," Lilly Collins wrote

<i>Emily In Paris</i> Renewed For Season 5: "There's No Place Like Rome"
Lily Collins shared this image. (courtesy: netflix_in)
New Delhi:

This is not a drill, Emily In Paris has been renewed for Season 5. Streaming giant Netflix announced the new season with a fun video and a set of pictures of Emily sipping a beverage. "There's no place like Rome," an excited Lily Collins says in the video. The makers captioned the Instagram post, "It's official: Emily In Paris is coming back for season 5." The Netflix series Emily In Paris showcases the story of Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins), a young girl from Chicago with a master's degree in communications, who locates to Paris for a new job. She navigates through life in Paris like an Instagram-filtered playground. We can't wait for Emily to explore Rome.

Check out the post here:

Check out the video here:

Emily In Paris first premiered in 2020. The second half of the show's fourth season premiered on September 12. The smash hit series has been created by Darren Star, who serves as an executive producer with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff. Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy co-executive produce.

The show's creator Darren Star told Tudum by Netflix, "We're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris. Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome."

Lily Collins, Emily In Paris 5, Emily In Paris Season 5
