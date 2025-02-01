Advertisement

Lily Collins And Charlie McDowell Welcome A Baby Girl Via Surrogacy

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell married in September 2021

Lily Collins And Charlie McDowell Welcome A Baby Girl Via Surrogacy
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are the new parents in town. The Emily in Paris star shared the joyous news on Saturday. The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Tove Jane McDowell, who was born via surrogacy.

Lily shared a first glimpse of her little one wrapped in a monogrammed blanket with her name in gold lettering on Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to the centre of our world, Tove Jane McDowell."

In her post, Lily expressed deep gratitude for their surrogate and everyone who supported them during their journey. "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," she added.

The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in September 2020. Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell married in September 2021. They announced the news by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss at the altar. The caption read, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife."

McDowell, the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, also expressed his admiration for the star, calling her "the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person" he has ever known.

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins Baby
