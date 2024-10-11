'Will Fight Hard' To Keep Emily In Paris, Vows French President Macron

Emmanuel Macron said country "will fight hard" to keep the show from relocating to Rome.

French President Emmanuel Macron has weighed in on the surprise twist in Netflix's hit show Emily in Paris, saying the country “will fight hard” to keep the show from relocating to Rome.

“We will ask them to remain in Paris, Emily in Paris in Rome doesn't make sense,” Macron told Variety Magazine.

The show, which follows the adventures of American marketing executive Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), has become one of Netflix's most-watched programmes. It is set in the backdrop of the romantic city of Paris and has also boosted tourism to the city. A study by France's national film centre in January found that nearly 10 per cent of tourists decided to visit the country after watching a movie or series, with Emily in Paris playing a key role in inspiring these trips.

The show's creator, Darren Star, confirmed Emily's move to Rome. Roberto Gualtieri, the city mayor, had a lighthearted response to the French President's comments. He wrote on X, “Dear Emmanuel Macron, don't worry: Emily is doing great in Rome. And one can't control the heart: let's let her choose.”

Caro @EmmanuelMacron stai tranquillo: Emily a Roma sta benissimo. E poi al cuor non si comanda: facciamo scegliere lei ????https://t.co/n0EgAfMhrl — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) October 9, 2024

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gualtieri added, “I would like to hope that Macron was joking, because he ought to know that a production company like Netflix does not take orders from heads of state.”

Interestingly, the French President has a personal connection to the show – his wife, Brigitte Macron, made a brief cameo in season four. Reflecting on this, Macron shared that he was “super proud” of his wife's involvement. “It's just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her.”

As for his own future in front of the camera, Macron made it clear he won't be following in his wife's footsteps with a cameo of his own. “I'm less attractive than Brigitte,” he joked.

While the show's depiction of Paris has drawn some criticism for relying on cliches and omitting certain urban issues like homelessness, Emmanuel Macron sees it as a net positive. “For my own business, it's a very good initiative,” he said, adding that the show is “super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country.”