Emily In Paris 4 First Look: The Return Of Lily Collins And Her Fashionable Gang

Lily Collins shared this image. (courtesy: lilycollins)

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans. Get ready to sashay into the new season as the makers have finally dropped the first look of the cast of the highly anticipated fourth season. This Netflix original, starring Lily Collins, is back with more career chaos, romantic twists, and a fashion explosion. On Wednesday, the makers delighted fans by dropping a series of stunning pictures featuring the entire cast on Instagram. The photos radiate nothing but high fashion.

The star-studded lineup features Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

Captioning the post on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Magnifique! The first look at the cast of Emily In Paris in season 4 is everything!!"

Lily Collins also shared the same set of images on her Instagram handle. Sharing the snapshots, she wrote, "Emily In Paris dropping looks!! It's my pleasure to finally share a first look at season four. With every new season comes new fashion choices, and Emily's winter wardrobe will not disappoint. Hope these get you as excited for August 15th as I am…"

In the upcoming season, Emily finds herself reeling from the news of Gabriel and Camille's doomed marriage. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Alfie's suspicions about Emily and Gabriel's bond are confirmed as their chemistry becomes undeniable while working together to achieve a Michelin star. However, two major secrets threaten to unravel all their dreams.

The third season concluded with Emily discovering that Gabriel and his on-and-off girlfriend Camille are expecting a child. Fans are eagerly anticipating how this revelation will impact Emily's life and career in Paris. Earlier, Lily Collins and the cast announced that the first five episodes will premiere on August 15, with the remainder of the season releasing on September 12.