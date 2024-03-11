Oscars 2024: A Year After Glorious Win, RRR Roars Again - This Time, In Stunts Reel

Ram Charan in a still from RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

The RRR juggernaut rolls on and how. At this year's Academy Awards, the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR was a part of the montage that was shared during this year's ceremony taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was a part of a tribute given to stunt coordinators. Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt paid tribute to the contribution of stunt coordinators to cinema across the world. One moment, that has the Internet's attention is the montage featuring RRR, which boasts of some high-octane action pieces.

Let's also take a look back at the glorious Oscar win of the track Naatu Naatu and a blockbuster performance that took place last year. The Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars received a standing ovation from the crowd. The act was introduced by Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the Oscars last year.

Coming back to this year's RRR moment. RRR at Oscars. That's it. That's the post.

"RRR clips shown at the Oscars," another excited X user posted.

The jovial mood of fans reflected across X. A user wrote, "OMG OMG. They Just showed a glimpse of #RRR's Piggyback fight at the Oscars."

"RRR in stunt performers tribute at Oscars," read another tweet.

Another one added, "Just watched the Oscars highlight reel for Best Action category, blown away by the incredible scenes! Thrilled to see glimpses from the 2022 Indian Oscar movie RRR showcased, truly elevating cinema to new heights! Feeling inspired and blessed. #Oscars2024 #RRRMovie #oscars."

Similar thoughts echoed in this X post, "While tributing stunt artists in Oscars 2024, RRR got featured twice in the tribute video. A worthy and truly International Indian Film."

RRR dominated the global award season last year and how. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles last year. It was also nominated for the Oscars and it won last year.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama RRR, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast also included Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.