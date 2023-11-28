IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas Dances To RRR Song Naatu Naatu. Watch

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: SAMTHEBESTEST_ )

Actor and film producer Michael Douglas left everyone at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) stunned after he was captured shaking a leg to Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR on stage. The 79-year-old actor, who attended the film festival in Goa, was accompanied by producer Shailendra Singh on stage when he broke into a dance. Several pictures and videos of Michael on stage emerged on social media platforms. In a viral clip, Michael Douglas can be seen clapping and showcasing his own moves after trying to follow the others on stage. For the event, Michael wore a white shirt, blue blazer and grey pants.

Veteran actor Michael Douglas was conferred with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival. On being honoured with the award, he told ANI " I am honoured to recieve Satyajit Ray's Excellence in Film Lifetime Award International Indian Film Festival in Goa."

While talking to the media at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Michael Douglas shared his happiness in visiting India among other things.he said, "It is always a pleasure visiting India but this is my first time in the south. Cinema brings the world together and you have a big history of cinema in India."

The 79-year-old actor has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.