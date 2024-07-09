Singer Armaan Malik Clarifies He Has 'No Connection' With His Bigg Boss OTT 3 Namesake: 'It's Hampering My Reputation'

Armaan Malik shared his image. (courtesy: armaanmalik)

Singer Armaan Malik recently addressed a growing issue concerning mistaken identity with a Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant who shares the same name. The contestant, a YouTube personality now known as Armaan Malik, stirred controversy due to his participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 and his controversial lifestyle involving multiple marriages. The singer-composer clarified the situation and said that he is "not connected" to the contestant. He expressed frustration over being repeatedly tagged in posts related to the Bigg Boss contestant and shared that he has no association with him whatsoever.

The statement read, "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person."

He added, "I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this. Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support."

For the unversed, the BB OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik participated in the show along with his wives Kritika and Payal. Payal, Armaan's first wife, recently spoke about Armaan's marriage to her best friend Kritika. Ever since the first episode aired, several celebrities and Internet users have been slamming them for "promoting polygamy."