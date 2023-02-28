A Tale Of 2 Armaan Maliks - One Is Fed Up Of Being Mistaken For The Other

Image was shared by Armaan Malik.(courtesy: )

Singer Armaan Malik lost his cool on Tuesday after being confused with a renowned YouTuber Sandeep, yet again. For those who are not aware, Sandeep is an internet sensation who calls himself Armaan Malik in public, even though it's not his real name. The YouTuber became famous, overnight, after he let the world know about his polygamous marriage whereby both his wives are pregnant. Singer Armaan, whose name is often misquoted in stories involving the YouTuber, reacted to a news report about Sandeep which has now been deleted. The frustrated singer wrote on Twitter, "Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin' Sandeep!! For god's sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted." See the tweet here.

Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin' Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted https://t.co/8MrDZt5870 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 24, 2023

Hours after the singer's outcry, Sandeep also uploaded a YouTube video, criticizing Armaan Malik for his tweet. He said that he did not copy the singer's name. The same was also corroborated by one of his wives, namely Kritika. He also said that the name Armaan Malik is not patented, hence any two people can have the same name.

"Agar apko humse ghinn aati hain, toh hum toh apko dekhna bhi nahi chahte, na hi meri family aur na hi woh log jo yeh tweet dekh rahe hain. Apke ghar mein sab Bollywood se hain isliye aap singer ban gaye, maine bohut mehnat ki hain, blogging ki hain, TikTok ki hain, tabse mera naam Armaan Malik hain (If I disgust you then I do not even want to see your face, neither does my family nor those people who are reading your tweet. You come from a family of Bollywood celebrities hence you have become a singer but I have struggled on my own. I have made TikTok videos, did blogging. My name has been Armaan Malik since that time.)" See the video here.

Hyderabad-based YouTuber Armaan Malik, who has two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, revealed in December of last year that both his partners are pregnant.

Mr Malik, who has a massive following of 1.5 million on Instagram and 2 million on YouTube, shared the news on Instagram with pictures of his wives flaunting their baby bumps. Posing with both of them, he captioned the images, "My family". See the post here.

S inger Armaan Malik is popular for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma. Armaan had last year collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song 2Step.