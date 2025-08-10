Irish Man Surprised To See Porsche Unattended With Doors Wide Open In China, Video Viral

An Irish YouTuber was stunned after finding a Porsche left unattended with its door open on a busy road in China.

The content creator named Travis Leon Price praised the level of security and compared it with the situation in the United States and Europe.

He showed a silver-coloured Porsche as he recorded the video while walking past it.

Watch the video here:

"Only in China could you possibly leave your Porsche unattended with the door wide open," he said in the video.

"That is the level of safety here. We all know that you could not do that in America or Europe, I don't think," he added.

The users have flooded the comment section discussing safety and security in different nations.

"Can't even walk down street with your phone out, with out it been snatched in London," one user wrote.

"I live in England ! You can't leave not even your Ipanema sandals unattended here... ! The struggle is real!" another said.

"Even if somebody steals it, you can get it back within the day. All it takes is to call the police, check the video surveillance, then it's found. Committing crime and run away from it it's almost impossible in China," a third user wrote.