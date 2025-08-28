Daboo Malik On Why <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Is More Than A Show For Son Amaal: "Armaan Became The Face Of The Family After Anu Malik"

Music composer Amaal Mallik's recent entry into Bigg Boss 19 house has sparked curiosity, not just because he's known for chart-topping hits such as Kar Gayi Chull, Chale Aana, and O Khuda, but also because of the dramatic Instagram post months ago where he declared cutting ties with his family. Now, his father, veteran composer Daboo Malik, is breaking his silence on what really led to that emotional outburst.

According to Daboo, the root cause wasn't professional failure, it was identity. "What happened is that in our generation, the face of the Malik family was Anu Malik, right? As I led my life, I also had my times of depression, altercations, and criticism. The only thing is, I never reached out to anybody publicly or discredited anybody; I just moved on.

"But each to his own. The face of the family became Armaan. Being the elder person who created this entire ecosystem of the Malik family, Amaal, with his great music and hard work, was not becoming the face. From the same family, suddenly one becomes a star like Armaan. And it always happens because a singer becomes more popular than a composer," Daboo told NDTV.

While Amaal's work as a music composer has been widely appreciated, Daboo believes the lack of mainstream recognition hit him hard. "I think the feeling of not having an identity was a setback. In his heart, Amaal wants to be a star. And I hope this journey on a national platform will fulfil his dreams.

For Daboo, Bigg Boss 19 is more than a reality show, it's a chance for Amaal to step into the spotlight. "Bigg Boss will give him that popularity, the face value, the identity that 'Here he is - the man who created the music'."

The music composer, who also acted in films such as Baazigar and Tirangaa, said Amaal's outburst was not an overnight event. His son later deleted the post.

"It was over a period of time - many things over time affected him. At a spark of a moment, he felt like, 'I need to tell the world what I am going through'. So he posted on social media that he didn't want to do anything with the family, that we were not understanding him. It was a cumulative effect of so many things that transpired in his life.

"I made a note of everything. At one point, he just wanted to send a message across. He wanted the world to know what he was going through. But at the bottom of it, he cannot deny the amount of love he has from his family. It's very disheartening that after all the care and love we had for him, suddenly this outburst came, which was cumulatively developing in his mind and building cobwebs in his brain, which is the saddest part," he added.

On how Armaan reacted to Amaal's breakdown, Daboo revealed that the singer immediately took charge. "He just said, 'Mom, Dad, keep away. I'm going to fly and take this up'. He was very supportive. He loves his brother," he shared.

The episode also taught Daboo a few lessons as a parent. "Do not take any signs that seem out of normalcy lightly. Always remember, we are parents, but we are not always right," he said, adding that adapting to the changing dynamics of today's youth is crucial.

For Amaal, the game has just begun. Will Bigg Boss 19 give him the identity he's been longing for? Time will tell.

Also Read | Armaan Malik Never Wanted Brother Amaal Mallik To Join Bigg Boss 19: "But Bhai Sahab Ko Kaun Samjhaye"