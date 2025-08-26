Armaan Malik Never Wanted Brother Amaal Mallik To Join <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: <i>"But Bhai Sahab Ko Kaun Samjhaye"</i>

They may have hit a rough patch in their relationship, but there's no love lost between brothers Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik. So, when Amaal Mallik entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the 16 contestants, younger brother Armaan Malik became his biggest cheerleader.

A day after composer Amaal Mallik joined the popular reality series, singer and songwriter Armaan Malik gave a shout-out to his elder brother on social media.

In an X post, Amaal Mallik's team shared a series of pictures from his entrance at the premiere ceremony of Bigg Boss 19.

"All dressed, all ready, and officially inside the Bigg Boss 19 house @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @HotstarReality #AmaalMallik #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar," it read.

Jeet ke aana sher khan 🦁💪 break a leg! (just not literally) 😂 https://t.co/CwCPKlJI3k — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 25, 2025

To this, Armaan Malik replied, "Jeet ke aana Sher Khan. Break a leg! (just not literally)".

He also answered a few questions of fans and followers about Amaal Mallik on X.

When one of the X users asked Armaan Malik about his reaction to his brother doing Bigg Boss 19, the singer said, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai (Obviously was never for it, but who can say anything to big brother Amaal. Anyway, hope he has fun at the Bigg Boss house like one has at a boarding school and comes back. Many songs are pending)".

Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai 🥲 https://t.co/ackYAq3iLd — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 25, 2025

Armaan Malik also said he was watching Bigg Boss 19 "just to see what masti Amaal's up to".

Just to see what masti Amaal's upto 🥲 https://t.co/RnEsBOLIKS — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 25, 2025

At the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, Amaal Mallik openly spoke to host Salman Khan about his mental health struggles. "I recently put up a post, and people wondered why I did that. Even mom and dad felt that," he said.

When Salman Khan asked about the post, Amaal Mallik explained in Hindi, "That I am depressed".

As Bigg Boss 19 moves forward, fans will see Amaal Mallik navigate the ways of this reality series which often makes headlines for the wrong and controversial reasons.

