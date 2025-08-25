<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Contestant Amaal Mallik On His Viral Post About Cutting Family Ties: "People Wondered Why I..."

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 turned emotional as music composer and singer Amaal Malik, the 16th and final contestant of the season, entered the house. Making his debut on the reality show, he took the stage to share candid insights about his personal struggles, including his battle with depression and challenges within his family.

During his interaction with host Salman Khan, Amaal spoke openly about the mental health struggles that he had previously shared on social media. "I recently put up a post, and people wondered why I did that. Even mom and dad felt that," he said.

When Salman asked about the post, Amaal explained in Hindi, "That I am depressed".

Reflecting on his journey, the singer-composer told Salman Khan at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, "You've always taught me that I have to fight my own battles and create my own identity. At this age, I've become sober, but I wasn't like this before. I feel that through this show, fans will get to know the real Amaal Malik, not just the one who has made headlines because of his words".

Salman introduced him as the final entrant of the season. Amaal also performed on stage and had a heartfelt conversation with the superstar, recalling how he supported him at the start of his career in 2015.

"You helped me when I started my career in 2015, and now, after 10 years, I'm back again with you on Bigg Boss. So, I think you're really lucky for me," he said.

Amaal's revelations are tied back to a post he shared on Instagram in March 2025, in which he spoke about his strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik, and the emotional toll it took on him.

"But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that's the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," he had written in the now-deleted post.

On the show, he also touched on his personal life, revealing that he is currently single.

Amaal Malik's candid conversation on the premiere gave fans a glimpse of the man behind the music, highlighting his struggles and desire to show his true self on Bigg Boss 19.

