Amaal Mallik Admits Suffering From Clinical Depression, Blames Parents For Strained Relationship With Armaan Malik

Amaal Mallik has made a shocking claim. On Thursday (March 20), the musician dropped an elaborate note on Instagram announcing his decision to step away from familial ties.

Additionally, Amaal Mallik revealed that his strained relationship with his brother-singer Armaan Malik was their parents' fault. He also opened up about suffering from clinical depression.

In the post, Amaal Mallik wrote, “I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less despite spending days & nights toiling away to make a safe life for my people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself being spoken down to and questioning what I've ever done.”

Additionally, Amaal Mallik recalled the “blood, sweat and tears” it took to create “126 melodies” in the last decade. Crediting Armaan Malik's vocal prowess, Amaal said, that together they “have changed the narrative of being called XYZ's nephew or son.”

Blaming his parents, Amaal Mallik continued, “The journey has been terrific for both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart."

Citing how his parents' negative actions impacted his well-being, Amaal Mallik said, “Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self-confidence.”

Amaal Mallik shared that he continued to “march on” because he had faith in himself.

He said, “I believe I'm unshakable. Everything that we stand on today has come from one mind, mine and the blessings of the Almighty.”

Amaal Mallik admitted that he had been robbed of his “peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially.”

The composer added, “What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul."

On a concluding note, Amaal Mallik said, “Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I'm stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I'm committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”

Amaal Mallik's caption said, “Love & Peace.”

Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik were born to Daboo Mallik and Jyothi Mallik. Amaal even attended Armaan's wedding to Aashna Shroff last year in December.

Amaal Mallik has sung chartbusters like O Khuda, Kaun Tujhe, Buddhu Sa Mann. His musical compositions include Sooraj Dooba Hain, Naina, and Aashiq Surrender Hua.